Narrow escape for Barnala man as car goes up in flames Published on: 15 minutes ago

A car caught fire and went up in flames on Friday night in the Barnala district of Punjab. The vehicle was reduced to ashes by the time a fire engine came. Car owner Gursewak Singh said suddenly smoke billowed out of the bonnet. "By the time I stopped the vehicle and alighted from it, that turned into an inferno," he said.