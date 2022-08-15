.

From Pangong to Sikkim, ITBP hoists national flag at high altitude borders

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the mountain-trained border guarding force hoisted the national flag in various high-altitude border areas across the country on Independence Day. The Force hosted the national flags at several of its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes of the India-China borders. Among other places, the ITBP personnel were seen celebrating Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh; near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim; in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh; and at the highest motorable road Umling La Pass (19,024 ft).