On the occasion of 76th independence Day, tricolour was hoisted in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham on Monday. Devotees, officers and employees who reached the Dham were immersed in patriotism. Despite heavy rains, devotees were seen chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram in Kedarnath. The entire Kedar city was decorated in a grand manner on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Besides this, a huge crowd of devotees was seen on the last Monday of the month of Sawan.