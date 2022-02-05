.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve celebrates b'day of baby elephant, names it Mashkali Published on: 2 hours ago



Lakhimpur Kheri: A female elephant has been named Mashkali on her first birthday in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Dudhwa field director Sanjay Pathak said that they asked for names from common people and they received around 200 suggestions but the committee found 'Mashkali' the most appropriate one. The birth of this baby elephant had thrilled everyone. Mashkali is looked after by Veterinary Doctor Dayashankar of Dudhwa and a team of mahouts. Doctor Dayashankar said that she is given proper food according to the diet chart. Mashkali has started doing mischief too. She playfully pulls her mother's tail and sometimes shows her anger. Everyone in the Reserve loves her very much as she keeps them entertained with her playful mischiefs.