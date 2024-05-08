WATCH: Farmer's Family Rescues Calf of Endangered White Deer Species at Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) : A baby of the rare white deer species was spotted in the Barmer district of Rajasthan recently. Wildlife lovers of the state are very happy with this news and the situation is such that lots of people are coming from far and wide to see this white deer baby. At the same time, a farmer's family of the district who are wildlife lovers saved this white deer baby from a pack of dogs, getting appreciation from everyone.

Bhanwarlal Bhadu, District President of Jambheshwar Wildlife Environment Organization, said that one and a half months ago, a small baby white deer was found surrounded by a group of dogs in the reserved forest land of Siyago Ka Tala village. Farmer Babulal Siyag found this deer. He immediately saved this white deer calf from the dogs and then brought it to his home.

After this, they nurtured the baby deer for several days by feeding him goat milk, green fodder etc. He said that on Monday, the white deer calf was handed over to the director of Deora Wildlife Conservation Center, Piraram Dhayal, for the free movement of the wildlife and for releasing it among its clan.

White deer in the desert: Bhanwarlal Bhadu further said that many years ago there used to be white deer in Jhakrada Rann in Dhorimanna area of ​​the district, but now the white deer species is rarely seen. It is slowly becoming extinct. He said that this is the third case. Even before this, white deer had been seen twice in this area.