Watch: Rush Of Devotees in Banke Bihari Temple On Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is being observed today across the country, the world famous Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Friday.

According to the officials, around ten lakh devotees are expected to worship today in the temple. The temple authorities have urged the sick, elderly and small children to avoid coming to the temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in a new set of guidelines issued today.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya holds profound significance for the temple, as Lord Banke Bihari Laal gives special annual charan darshans specifically on this day. It is believed that individuals can obtain pleasure and good fortune by paying obeisance to Banke Bihari's feet on Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej.