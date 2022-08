.

Dumper rolls down gorge in Uttarakhand

Srinagar: A dumper parked on the roadside in Bilkedar in Uttarakhand's Srinagar rolled down into a shallow gorge due to land subsidence. Fortunately, no one was present inside the dumper when the vehicle fell into the ditch. The video of the incident was captured by a person present near the spot. Srinagar Kotwal Hari Om Chauhan said that the incident took place at 9:50 am on Tuesday.