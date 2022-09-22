.

Crocodile in pond triggers panic in Roorkee, rescued later Published on: 1 hours ago

Residents of Ibrahimpur village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee were stirred up by a crocodile found in the village pond on Wednesday. The forest department team reached the spot after receiving information. They rescued the crocodile after efforts for several hours. Villagers said the crocodile came from the Solani river located near the village. The departmental team took the crocodile away and released it in the Rudraprayag Divisional Forest.