.

Two dead in freak JCB tyre burst accident Published on: 20 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Two people were killed instantly, one among them blown to pieces after the tyre of a JCB exploded while it was being filled with air in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A CCTV footage of the gory incident has gone viral showing Rajpal and Pranjan blown away to death after the tyre explodes. The blast was so severe that one of the two sitting on the tyre was blown to pieces while another died in the hospital.