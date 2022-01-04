.

Watch students getting Covid vaccine in Kullu during snowfall Published on: 2 hours ago



Kullu: Health department employees of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh reached schools to provide doses of Covid vaccine to every school student on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the video which is going viral on social media. Amidst heavy snowfall, the health department is continuously engaged in meeting the target to vaccinate the school students aged up to 18 years. The Health Department employees reached the schools by travelling on foot to provide doses of Corona Vaccine. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also shared this video and praised the courage of the employees of the Health Department.