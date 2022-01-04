.

Fresh snowfall in Lahaul Spiti of Himachal Pradesh



Shimla: Lahaul Spiti of Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snowfall on Tuesday. Due to snowfall in the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti, including the Atal Tunnel, the temperature has dropped drastically. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the state on January 4 and 5. According to the IMD director of Shimla, Surendra Pal said that due to the active western disturbance in the state, chances of rain and snowfall have increased. Rain and light snowfall may occur in most parts of the state till January 9. The Met Department has appealed to the people to stay indoors during rain and snowfall. Also, special caution has been asked to be taken while travelling in high altitude areas.