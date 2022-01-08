.

Queen of Hills draped in white



Shimla, the Queen of Hills is witnessing a continuous period of snowfall since Saturday morning. Most of the upper regions of Himachal are also witnessing excessive snowfall. The snow raised up to 3-4 inches in Jakhu. Due to the snowfall, the temperature in the state has dropped down drastically having an increased cold. Vehicle movement is still on in spite of the snow. Recently, Meteorological Department Director Surendra Paul has issued a yellow alert, informing the possibility of heavy rain and snowfall on 8 and 9 January. Relatively, high mountain areas are subjected to receive heavy snowfall and the lower regions with heavy rainfall. The regions of Kullu, Chamba Kinnaur are also said to receive heavy snowfall. In an official report, a total of 238 roads were blocked including two NHs due to snowfall. As many as 48 roads in Shimla zone, 45 in Mandi zone and 77 in Kangra, 162 in Lahaul-Spiti and 4 in Kinnaur traffic is held back. It has been informed that 116 power transformers are also lying closed in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti. The Public Works Department is involved in clearing the snow to resume the vehicle movement.