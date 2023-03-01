Bengaluru: He is often seen chiding MPs in the Rajya Sabha for creating a ruckus in the House and urging them to abide by the Constitution. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has earned the reputation of being a stickler to the rules as a Rajya Sabha Chairman who makes sure that he drives his point home whenever the House is not in order.

However, on Wednesday people saw the stern Vice President in a lighter trying his hands on different musical instruments during his visit to Bengaluru's Dodda Ganesha Temple on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi. Dhankhar was seen playing the harmonium as the temple authorities arranged drums and nadaswara for his welcome. When the temple authorities were welcoming the Vice President, Dhankhar tried his hands on the drums being played by a drummer and then he played the harmonium.

The Vice President and his wife were in Bengaluru to participate in various programs. During his visit, he offered prayers at temples here. The couple then attended an event where they were warmly welcomed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Dhankhar reached the city on Tuesday evening on a special Air Force flight which landed at the city's HAL Airport. His accommodation was arranged at Raj Bhawan.

Later in the day, Dhankhar highlighted the power of Indian innovation, research and entrepreneurship, and called on citizens to take pride in India's increasing accomplishments. He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the late Dr. M.S. Ramaiah, founder chairman of Gokula Education Foundation in Bengaluru.

Dhankhar underlined the importance of education in enabling societal transformation. India, since ancient times, has been home to great learning centres such as Nalanda, Takshashila, Vallabhi and Vikramshila, he noted. Dhankhar emphasised the significance of the New Education Policy in bringing greater inclusion and excellence to India's education sector. Describing the NEP-2020 as a game changer, he opined, “It will revolutionize our education system, distance us from degree-orientated culture and put us on a productive path.”

Urging students not to get stressed, he asked them not to be bogged down by competition. “Don't hesitate to try because there can be a mistake. Nothing big has been achieved without there being failing” VP said.