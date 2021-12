.

Unidentified youth slits girl's throat with knife in Jamshedpur Published on: 46 minutes ago



A girl got badly injured in a brutal attack by an unidentified assailant who attempted to slit the girl's throat on Monday morning. The incident happened in Jamshedpur's Jugsalai police station area, near Tapadia Complex on Gaushala station main road and got captured in CCTV.