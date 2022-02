.

Noted sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik offers tributes to Lata Mangeshkar Published on: 29 minutes ago



Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday offered his tributes to Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar through this sand art at Puri beach. "May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant sadgati to the legend," says Sudarshan in his sand art. The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday after suffering a post-Covid multiple-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.