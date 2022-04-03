.

Russia's attack on Ukraine: Bucha, a city of death and destruction Published on: 1 hours ago

Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdraw and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including missile strikes Sunday that targeted fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine. Journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. The journalists also saw two bodies wrapped in plastic, bound with tape, and thrown into a ditch. Authorities said they were documenting evidence as Ukraine’s military reclaims territory and discovers indications of execution-style slayings to add to their case for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes.