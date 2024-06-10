WATCH: Crocodile Snatches Goat, Vanishes into River in a Jiffy at Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Crocodile Hunts Goat Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park (ETV Bharat)

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) : Sometimes funny and sometimes scary videos of wild animals keep coming out from the world famous Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand. A spine-chilling video has come out, in which a crocodile sitting on the river bank hunted a goat. This video is said to be recently captured on camera by a tourist present there. This video is said to be from Marchula area of ​​Jim Corbett National Park. It is clearly visible in the video that the crocodile came out of the Ramganga river and was resting on the bank.

Around the same time, some goats reached there to graze. One of those goats moved closer to the crocodile, unmindful the danger awaiting it. As soon as the goat came within the attack range of the crocodile, the predator snatched its prey in the mouth and disappeared into the river. It is clearly visible in the video that the crocodile does not even give the goat a chance to recover. Corbett Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director Digant Nayak said that such videos keep coming out of the Corbett Park. This is part of the nature's food chain. A crocodile can hunt an animal weighing twice its own weight. A crocodile hunted a goat that had gone to graze grass in its vicinity. Let us tell you that a similar video has come out recently, in which a tigress was seen carrying a live cheetal baby in her mouth.

