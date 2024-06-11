AAP Asks TDP, JD(U) to Ensure One of Them Gets LS Speaker Post

New Delhi: AAP asked the ruling NDA constituents TDP and JD(U) on Monday to ensure the Lok Sabha Speaker is from one of the two parties, and said this would be in their interests as well as that of the Constitution and democracy.

At a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the opposition INDIA bloc will have a crucial role to play in case the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) fields its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post without the BJP's support. Singh said the BJP gave "jhunjhuna" (less important ministries) to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners while keeping all the important ministries to itself.

"I will urge parties like the Janta Dal(United) and the TDP to at least have the Speaker from your party. This will be in the interest of your party as well as the Constitution and democracy," he said. The INDIA bloc should consider the possibility of the TDP fielding its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Singh said.

"If the TDP fields its candidate, the role of INDIA constituents, including the Congress, will be very crucial," he said. AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, contested 22 Lok Sabha seats across Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Assam. It managed to win just three seats in Punjab and lost the rest. It had contested the seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress.

The BJP-led NDA formed its government at the Centre for the third time in a row, winning 293 Lok Sabha seats out of 543, while the INDIA bloc bagged 234.