Kapoor Trio Spotted in Juhu: Shraddha, Khushi, and Shanaya Ace Their Fitness Routines - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

thumbnail
Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor (Video source: ANI)

Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday, each going about their individual fitness routines. Actors Shraddha and Khushi were papped at the gym, although at different times, while starkid Shanaya was seen exiting a dance studio in Mumbai.

The fashion choices of the Kapoor ladies were noteworthy, with Shraddha donning a white crop top paired with blue jeans, and Khushi opting for a similar white crop top, but with black trousers. Both of them were seen tying their hair in ponytails. Shanaya, on the other hand, wore a white shirt over a brown co-ord set, exuding a chic and casual vibe.

On the professional front, Shraddha is gearing up for the highly anticipated Stree 2. Meanwhile, Khushi, who made her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, is currently busy with the shoot of the Hindi remake of Love Today, where she will be sharing screen space with Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan.

