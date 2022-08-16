Acne on the face does not go away? Is PCOS bothering you? No way to lose weight? The solution to these problems is right in our kitchen in the form of apple cider vinegar. Want to know that?

Suffering from a PCOS problem:

Drink a glass of warm water with a little apple cider vinegar every morning. It regulates hormonal problems. It helps in regular menstruation. Apple cider also provides relief from menopause and premenstrual problems.

Weight Loss:

Take apple cider vinegar, experts say. Many studies have proved this. If you take this vinegar with food or water, you will not feel hungry for a long time. This reduces the number of calories consumed. It causes weight loss.

Also read: Did you know? Artificial sweeteners can harm our body as well as brain!

Skin Problems:

Vinegar is a good alternative for those who have problems like dry skin and eczema. It also fights acne. It has antibacterial properties. That is why it is widely used in food storage. If taken daily it fights germs and keeps us healthy.

Helpful for Diabetics:

Helps regulate blood sugar levels. That's why diabetics take it daily.

Improves Digestion:

It can also check digestive problems. If you feel indigestion, constipation, or gas, try adding a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass and drink it. Soon the problem will go away.

Make it a habit to take 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider mixed with a glass of water every morning. But organic vinegar is beneficial. So it is better to check it before buying.