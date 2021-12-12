Not just women, men too can be responsible for the inability to conceive. In men, certain reproductive problems, especially reduced quality or quantity of sperms can cause delay or problems related to pregnancy in women.

Women are able to conceive only when a male sperm is able to fertilize the female egg. But, if the sperm quality or quantity of the male counterpart is poor, it becomes very difficult for a woman to conceive naturally. For this, not just health conditions, but many lifestyle factors too can be responsible.

Andrologist Dr. Shekhar K. Rao, based in Bangalore explains that in the current times, problems related to reproductive health, especially those related to sperm have become very common. And majorly, sedentary lifestyle, work culture and other unhealthy habits can be held responsible. Therefore, when a couple is planning to have a baby, it becomes very important for the men to adopt a healthy lifestyle and habits and be more cautious about their routine and diet.

Causes Of Sperm Problems

In almost all types of jobs, employees overwork and not as per the defined working hours. In addition to it, increased competition in the workplace and many other reasons cause stress, affecting the physical as well as mental health of a person, which in turn affects their reproductive health.

Also Read: What Causes Saggy Breasts In Men?

Furthermore, irregular sleeping and eating habits can affect sperm in males. Being more engrossed in work and other responsibilities does not leave much time for men to exercise. As a result, an imbalanced diet, routine and lifestyle causes premature health conditions such as cholesterol issues, diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, etc. This directly or indirectly affects reproductive health, negatively affecting the sperm count and quality. This is the reason there are so many cases of infertility and related problems in today’s world. So, what can be done for the same? Here are a few things you can follow:

Exercise regularly

When we talk about exercise, it is not mandatory to exercise daily. Indulging in yoga or any other form of workout 3-4 times a week can benefit both physical as well as mental health. This will also have a positive effect on reproductive health.

When we talk about exercise, it is not mandatory to exercise daily. Indulging in yoga or any other form of workout 3-4 times a week can benefit both physical as well as mental health. This will also have a positive effect on reproductive health. Have a balanced diet

Being disciplined about your diet is very important, not just for better reproductive health, but to maintain overall health as well. A nutritious and well-balanced diet can keep you away from many diseases and health problems. Also, it helps in ensuring that all your body functions are carried out smoothly. At the same time, eating a lot of junk, oily and spicy food can harm your body in innumerable ways.

Besides this, smoking and drug or alcohol abuse can lead to high blood pressure , diabetes, obesity and cholesterol issues. It is concerning that not just these problems but medication is given for such problems can also affect fertility in men. Therefore, have a healthy diet and avoid smoking or drinking.

Being disciplined about your diet is very important, not just for better reproductive health, but to maintain overall health as well. A nutritious and well-balanced diet can keep you away from many diseases and health problems. Also, it helps in ensuring that all your body functions are carried out smoothly. At the same time, eating a lot of junk, oily and spicy food can harm your body in innumerable ways. Besides this, smoking and drug or alcohol abuse can lead to , diabetes, obesity and cholesterol issues. It is concerning that not just these problems but medication is given for such problems can also affect fertility in men. Therefore, have a healthy diet and avoid smoking or drinking. Avoid Stress

Working under pressure in the office is an unavoidable circumstance, but efforts can be made to reduce problems like stress and anxiety arising due to that pressure. Along with exercising, one can practice meditation to relax and keep the mind calm.

Our expert explains that at times, a lack of essential nutrients in the body can also affect reproductive health. Therefore, if you are planning to have a baby, but the female counterpart is unable to conceive, consult your doctor.

Also Read: Common Problems Faced By Men In Their Midlife