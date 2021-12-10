We usually talk about the problems faced by women in their middle-age years, but we rarely acknowledge the issues faced by men around the same time. These can affect them both physically and mentally. But what are these problems they face? Here are some as explained by our experts, which can be commonly seen in men after the age of 45-50 years.

Andropause

Just like menopause in women, men go through andropause during the same time. Andropause is an indicator of hormonal changes occurring in men after the age of fifty to sixty. This phase in men is also known as Androgen Deficiency in Aging Male (ADAM). Dr. Rahul explains that along with many other changes during menopause in women, a major change that occurs is a decrease in the levels of the estrogen hormone in the body. Similarly, during andropause, the levels of testosterone, as well as androgen hormone decreases in males. Testosterone is a hormone that is believed to be majorly responsible for arousing sexual desires in men. Therefore, along with its effects on a man’s sexual life, his mental and physical health too can be affected during andropause.

Difficulty In Urination

Urologist Dr. Naeem Baig, Delhi explains that this problem of difficulty in urination occurs due to enlarged prostate. This condition is known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). It is commonly seen in men over the age of 50. Also when the prostate gland begins to increase, it starts putting pressure on the tube that carries urine from the bladder. This also leads to many problems like no control over the flow, burning sensation, difficulty in urinating, dribbling after urination, frequent urination, blood in urine, Urinary Tract Infection (UTIs). If these problems escalate, they can take the form of cancer. Therefore, it is very important that they are attended to early and treated on time.

Lump On Testicle

Testicles are a part of the male reproductive system that produces semen and testosterone. Testicles are located inside a loose sac of skin called the scrotum, which hangs in the back of the penis. Dr. Naeem Baig, a male health specialist says that this problem is not only related to old age but is also common in males of age between 25-35 years. There can be many causes of lumps or swelling in the testicles. Also, sometimes it can also indicate cancer. Although most testicular lumps are not cancerous, if you notice anything unusual, contact a doctor immediately.

Impotence or Erectile Dysfunction

Dr. Rahul Reddy explains that impotence or erectile dysfunction is common as men age. Between 40 and 70 years of age, about 50 percent of men face the problem of erectile dysfunction at some point. Basically, there are many hormones produced in our body that affect sexual functions, fertility and even mental health. Also, due to increasing age and comorbidities like diabetes, obesity, blood pressure and heart issues, the secretion of the hormones is affected, which is also responsible for erectile dysfunction. Apart from this, using certain drugs, unhealthy lifestyle and other psychological disorders, impacts a man’s sexual life.

