There is no definition of a perfect body, but anything unusual can be a cause of concern. Ideally, men have a broad and tight chest, but sometimes, due to lifestyle as well as other medical factors, their chest may appear saggy. Their breasts may appear larger than normal and grow unevenly. People often mock such people and consider it to be a result of them being overweight or obese. But, it is a condition that many are unaware of and hormones are responsible for it.

Gynecomastia is a condition in which there is an increase in the gland tissue in male breasts. Due to this, their pectoral area i.e. the area around the chest, particularly the breasts enlarge. A Delhi-based Andrologist, Dr. Jeevna Joshi says that this problem can occur due to a sedentary lifestyle or some other health condition.

What Causes Gynecomastia?

Dr. Jeevam Joshi explains that it is the sex hormones, estrogen and testosterone, that are believed to cause gynecomastia. Testosterone causes the growth of breast tissue in males, while estrogen prevents breast tissue from developing further. But, many times due to sedentary lifestyle, unbalanced diet, obesity and other health problems can lead to an imbalance in these hormones, resulting in gynecomastia. Usually, this problem is seen more in newborn babies, which gets better with age. Apart from this, it can also be noticed in teenagers and old people. Once the hormones are balanced, the problem is relieved.

Dr. Jeevan says that gynecomastia does not usually interfere with a person’s health, but if a person experiences pain or lump along with excessive swelling on the chest, he must contact a doctor immediately.

Gynecomastia can also be caused by hepatic cirrhosis or liver cirrhosis, malnutrition, problems related to hypothalamus-pituitary or testicles, tumors and kidney failure. Besides this, symptoms of ectopic hCG production, true hermaphroditism, elevated cortisol levels, type 1 diabetes, and spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy or Kennedy's disease are also found in people with gynecomastia.

How Is It Treated?

If men experience anything unusual in their breasts or find their breasts hanging more than normal, they should get their breasts examined immediately, to know the exact cause. If it is due to gynecomastia, doctors usually recommend surgery to remove the excess breast tissue or prescribe medicines to manage the hormonal imbalance. Apart from this, if you notice any kind of lump in the breast or experience pain, contact a doctor immediately.

