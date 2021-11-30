Millions of bacteria dwell in our skin's ecosystem as well. Some of them are good, while some are bad. The goal is to eliminate bad bacteria from causing havoc on your skin. For this, you must have a great defense barrier to avoid pimples, rashes, pigmentation, and signs of aging.

Prebiotics are your answer to all these concerns. A good source of prebiotics and superfoods strengthens your skin and grants it immunity. But not just that, it also helps you tackle these skin issues by keeping them away. Every now and then, your skin requires a boost of healthy bacteria to stay fit from the inside out. This results in glowing, nourished skin on the outside.

Remember, a balanced microbiome is a healthy microbiome. If it is unbalanced, it results in excess dryness, oiliness, and even acne.

Also, prebiotics is largely related to and affected by your body's gut health. That's why even what you eat is very important. Anything unhealthy will show up on your skin. So, focus on maintaining good gut health.

Apart from eating right, try incorporating microbiome-friendly products into your skin care routine. They balance out all your mistakes that may have been overlooked. For example, eating junk food. Overall, products formulated with prebiotic ingredients recharge your skin. They support your microbiome and help it flourish naturally.

How to choose microbiome-friendly skin care products?

You can either scout for a brand that creates organic prebiotic skin care products or you can also check out the ingredient list of your skin care products. Before you make the purchase, make sure you see the prebiotic ingredients listed below on the product's packaging.

Alpha-glucan Oligosaccharide:

When fermented sucrose and maltose are broken down with the help of a special enzyme, the alpha-glucan oligosaccharide is formed. This is the main ingredient that you need to look out for. Most organic prebiotic formulas contain this hero ingredient in their making. It helps to balance out your skin's ecosystem. This way, by improving the skin flora, prebiotics and probiotics work in synergy to give you nourished skin.

When fermented sucrose and maltose are broken down with the help of a special enzyme, the alpha-glucan oligosaccharide is formed. This is the main ingredient that you need to look out for. Most organic prebiotic formulas contain this hero ingredient in their making. It helps to balance out your skin's ecosystem. This way, by improving the skin flora, prebiotics and probiotics work in synergy to give you nourished skin. Scenedesmus Rubescens extract:

This beauty is extracted from freshwater algae and is the ultimate UV protector. The blue light emitted from gadgets and the sun can cause some serious trouble for your skin. It not only protects your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays but also strengthens your skin's barrier function. Your skin tone evens out eventually and fights back against radical damage with this ingredient in the mix.

This beauty is extracted from freshwater algae and is the ultimate UV protector. The blue light emitted from gadgets and the sun can cause some serious trouble for your skin. It not only protects your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays but also strengthens your skin's barrier function. Your skin tone evens out eventually and fights back against radical damage with this ingredient in the mix. Essential oils:

Essential oils are the magic potion that just makes everything better. When used in the right way, they work amazingly. They are not just good for your skin and body, but also for your mental wellbeing. Therefore, try including them in your skin care regime in some way or the other.

Essential oils are the magic potion that just makes everything better. When used in the right way, they work amazingly. They are not just good for your skin and body, but also for your mental wellbeing. Therefore, try including them in your skin care regime in some way or the other. Superfood Extracts:

Fruits and vegetables that contain amino acids and antioxidants are collectively considered superfoods. So, try eating foods that are rich in these things. When it comes to skin care, search for products that have cucumber extract, aloe vera extract, green tea, neem extract, sea buckthorn extract, etc. in their formulations.

Fruits and vegetables that contain amino acids and antioxidants are collectively considered superfoods. So, try eating foods that are rich in these things. When it comes to skin care, search for products that have cucumber extract, aloe vera extract, green tea, neem extract, sea buckthorn extract, etc. in their formulations. Hyaluronic acid:

One of the most praised ingredients in today's skin care world is hyaluronic acid . Beauty gurus love it, and many experts swear by its miraculous effects on the skin. It is extracted from corn. It improves hydration and helps you reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles, and spots. Hyaluronic acid is even effective for treating facial scars.

One of the most praised ingredients in today's skin care world is . Beauty gurus love it, and many experts swear by its miraculous effects on the skin. It is extracted from corn. It improves hydration and helps you reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles, and spots. Hyaluronic acid is even effective for treating facial scars. Natural Retinol:

It is derived from carrots, apricots, oranges, and bell peppers. Natural retinol has amazing antioxidant properties that soothe your skin. It is also effective in fighting acne formation and various signs of aging.

It is derived from carrots, apricots, oranges, and bell peppers. Natural retinol has amazing antioxidant properties that soothe your skin. It is also effective in fighting acne formation and various signs of aging. Collagen:

Our skin loses its elasticity and firmness as we age. It starts shrinking and wrinkles begin to appear. Well, you can slow it down by pampering your skin with collagen. Collagen brings back elasticity to your face and helps it plump up.

(IANS)

Also Read: Top 10 Winter Skin Care Swaps