Hyderabad: The problem of hot flashes is usually associated with menopause in women, but this problem can also be seen in men. Both women and men can experience hot flashes many times due to hormonal imbalance in response to some medicines, treatments or other reasons. Many types of problems are experienced by women during menopause and one such major problem is "hot flashes".

A hot flash is actually a condition where a sudden feeling of heat in the body, sweating, nervousness and all the effects experienced during a hot summer start appearing in an intense form. In the condition of a hot flash, many times a person can get drenched in sweat without wearing too warm clothes even during the winter season. In women, this problem is usually seen from the peri-menopause to the post-menopause period. Hormonal imbalance is believed to be responsible for the problem of hot flashes during menopause in women. But this problem can be seen not only in women but also in men due to an imbalance in hormones due to different reasons.

During menopause in women, there is an imbalance in the levels of certain hormones in the body such as endocrine and estrogen, due to this, the temperature of the body suddenly increases many times and at the same time, due to excessive heat in the body, the effects of a hot flash are also visible, like excessive sweating, nervousness, dryness in the body etc. Due to an imbalance in hormones, stress and many other physical and behavioural problems and changes are also seen in women during this period.

But the problem of hot flashes is not seen only during menopause or only seen in women. In men too, this problem can be seen many times when there is an imbalance in hormones. Especially, in men, there can be a problem of hot flashes when the level of testosterone hormone called the 'Sex Hormone' is low.

Dr Manisha Kale, an Ayurvedic Physician from Mumbai, says that when there is an imbalance in some hormones, especially sex hormones, in both women and men, along with the predominance of 'Pitta Dosha' in the body, 'Vata Dosha' also starts to get imbalanced. Its effect is more visible in women. In this condition, women sometimes suddenly feel increasing heat in the body, suffocation, discomfort and restlessness along with dryness of the skin, and even dryness in the vagina.

Sometimes the effect of a hot flash can be so intense that even in a room with Air Conditioning or while sitting in front of a fan, you can feel extremely hot. She explains that in a hot flash, most of the upper body like the face, neck, ear, chest and other parts feel hotter and sweat more. Apart from this, symptoms like tingling in the fingers, nausea-like feeling and increased heart rate are also noticed.

Dr Manisha explains that many reasons can be responsible for the imbalance in hormones in women and men which can cause hot flashes. Some of these are as follows:

Due to the use of some fast-acting drugs, drugs containing strong antibiotics or steroids.

Due to any complicated disease or the therapies given as its treatment like chemotherapy etc.

Due to the consumption of hot spices, chillies, food made in too much oil or fried food.

Due to any kind of food allergy.

Anxiety or worry and nervousness, due to excessive anger or fear.

Due to an imbalance in thyroid hormones and hyperthyroidism.

Due to excessive consumption of alcohol, caffeine and smoking

She says that apart from these, this problem can also occur due to constant changes in the body in the first and second trimesters of pregnancy i.e. in the first six months.

Dr Manisha explains that it is natural to see such effects when there is an imbalance in hormones and it is not possible to avoid them completely in most cases. Although this problem can be treated with hormone therapy and some other methods of treatment, the treatment and its success completely depend on what is the cause of the hot flash problem. But by adding some balance and discipline in diet and lifestyle, the effect of this problem can be reduced to a great extent.

She says that when it comes to diet, priority should be given to easily digestible, low on chilli, ghee, oil, spices and nutrition-rich food in a normal everyday diet. But during any kind of complicated disease or its treatment, during the consumption of fast-acting drugs, menopause or any condition where the level of hormones in the body may be high or low, it is necessary to avoid oily, high sugar and diet consisting of refined flour. Apart from this, avoiding carbonated drinks, caffeinated beverages, alcohol and smoking are also very important.

In controlling the changes in the body during this condition, food rich in nutrients and considered to be digestible such as pulses, fresh fruits and vegetables and proof grains, especially food containing minerals, vitamins and antioxidants can be very beneficial. Talking about lifestyle changes, it is very beneficial to adopt an active lifestyle which includes regular exercise and activities related to being physically and mentally active, discipline related to sleep-wake, meal time and exercise time.

She says that apart from being active in the routine, it is also beneficial to include activities that can control stress and mood swings such as sudden anger, nervousness and restlessness, like following a hobby, spending time with friends and family, watching programs that make you laugh, etc. Dr Manisha says that the problem of hot flashes should not be ignored under any circumstances and in such situations, instead of self-treatment by listening to others, a doctor should be consulted for treatment.