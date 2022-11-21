Hyderabad: Do you check your door lock twice before leaving the house? Many people have the habit of checking whether the gas cylinder and lights are switched off or not. These characteristics are somewhat okay, but in some people, the symptoms go towards the extreme end! Excessive thoughts keep haunting them again and again. These thoughts keep penetrating people's minds without their involvement. This mental disorder is called Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

About two per cent of the general population suffers from OCD and it can happen to anyone irrespective of gender, class and age. It is mostly seen in people over 30 years of age. Dr Gowri Devi explains that most people consider OCD as a natural phenomenon and it is only a myth that people act difficult because of it. She further stated that most people do not count it as a disorder and if they have all the information and get appropriate treatment, there are chances of their condition getting better.

Dr Gowri Devi shares symptoms of OCD that some of the patients experienced such as one of the patients (30) experienced symptoms like smashing his friend's head with a stone or jumping down from a tall place, which caused him deep anxiety. Another patient, a woman (45) had frequent thoughts that her husband would suffocate her using a pillow while she sleeps, or that he would strangle their child.

Another patient (50) had a constant feeling that his hands were contaminated with something dirty. Another patient (60), a maid, keeps washing the dishes and still thinks they are dirty. In such cases, people constantly wash and wipe their hands, feet, belongings and household things. Another patient, a woman (40), repeats the same daily cooking routine because of the fear that an insect or a lizard may fall into the food while cooking it. Another woman (50) has thoughts of taking off all her clothes and running naked on the road. In some people, there is a fear of not being dressed while leaving the house. Some people feel like they are being talked down to or as if they are repeating the same things again and again.

Some people keep imagining visuals of their loved ones dying in an accident and them mourning the death of their loved ones. Some people experience thoughts of cursing God, peeing on an idol, and keep wondering why these thoughts are occurring to them. Some students keep typing or writing the same answer in an examination again and again.

These thoughts, imaginations, and visions are not real and keep coming to the patients' minds even if they try to avoid them. Repetition of such thoughts keeps causing panic among the patients, even though they do not harm anyone in the reality. Some of the myths regarding OCD and the facts provided by Dr Gowri Devi debunking them are as follows:

"Everyone has some degree of OCD": Overthinking and double-checking are some of the symptoms of OCD, but it is not an extreme disorder. One should not shy away from treatment thinking it's natural.

"OCD patients are very clean": Only a few people suffer from hygiene disorders. The rest of the victims just keep their bodies clean and leave the surroundings unclean.

"People with OCD are methodical": Only a few patients behave methodically, and the rest act as they please.

"Having OCD is good": This disorder does not make us feel clean or organised. People may lose their life if this problem goes too far. It consumes time and people lose concentration and abandon other tasks. Patients become angry, impatient and quarrel with people around them.

"OCD is a personality trait": It's not a good personality trait and definitely should be seen as a disorder. Keeping things clean and taking care of things are good habits. The problem arises when these habits get out of hand and people do not recognise it as a disorder and people suffering from OCD as patients.

"Stress causes OCD": Stress doesn't cause it, but it can be one of the reasons for the psychological problem. It is familial and genetically transmitted due to neurotransmitter defects in the brain.

"There is no cure for OCD": Better treatments are available nowadays. Symptoms are controlled in about 60-70 per cent of people with medication, psychotherapy and cognitive behaviour therapy. The treatment is long-term.

In 30 per cent of people, the disorder can resurface. Treatments vary from person to person. Age, family background and life experiences also play an important role in the treatment. A change in the patient's behaviour is possible if their thinking perspective is treated to think in realistic terms.