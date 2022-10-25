Hyderabad: During festivals, carelessness in eating or routine often takes a toll on health. After festivals, digestion-related and many other types of problems are seen in most people. At the same time, diseases or physical problems of people get triggered after festivals. To avoid these problems, detoxing the body after the festival can be very beneficial. Along with Diwali and Bhai Dooj, people have celebrated a series of festivals starting from Dussehra. People enjoy a variety of dishes and sweets during these festivities. This often causes trouble after the end of the festive season.

Dr Divya Sharma, a dietician from Delhi, says that during this period of festivals, people mostly consume such a diet which is not only heavy on the digestive system and health but it also starts to accumulate harmful substances or toxins in our bodies, leading to digestive problems and health issues. Indigestion, diarrhoea, constipation, stomach burns, gas or bloating, tiredness, increased blood pressure, cholesterol or sugar in the blood, excessive sleepiness etc., are examples of it. She tells that after Diwali, people should start being conscious about their diet and routine in order to detox their bodies and avoid health problems.

Dr Divya says that certain types of diet and beverages can prove to be very helpful in flushing out the harmful toxins accumulated in the body after festivals and in restoring metabolism. She says that at this time it is very beneficial to increase the number of salads and vegetables in the diet, in which fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are found in abundance. Apart from this, it is also very beneficial to include seasonal fruits in the diet.

In a fibre-rich diet, the consumption of fruits and vegetables containing antioxidants and vitamins helps in cleaning the toxins accumulated in the body. Apart from this, including garlic in the diet can also be very beneficial. An oxidant called allicin is found in garlic, which becomes active when crushed. It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and also reduces the damage caused by free radicals. She suggests that after the festival, as far as possible, the amount of salt and sugar in your diet should be reduced significantly and foods made from refined flour (Maida) and saturated fat should also be avoided. At the same time, alcohol should be consumed in as little amounts as possible.

Doctor Divya tells that the best way to detox the body is to consume plenty of water, due to which the toxins of our body flush out automatically. On the other hand, when our body remains hydrated, its digestive system remains healthy, and other systems of the body also remain active and function well. At the same time, our skin and hair also remain healthy and beautiful. She tells that in addition to at least 8 to 10 glasses of water throughout the day, the consumption of lemon and honey in lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning, lemonade, coconut water, curd, buttermilk, lassi and green tea during the day also helps the body to detox.

Dr Divya says that not just a diet, but following a disciplined routine to detox the body is also very important. For this, it is necessary to wake up on time in the morning, sleep on time at night, eat food on time, do regular exercise and follow an active routine. She tells that even after adopting these natural methods, if the problems are not reducing and are showing more serious effects on health, then it is necessary to consult a doctor immediately.