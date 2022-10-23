Hyderabad: The festival of Dhanteras is also celebrated as Ayurveda Day. In the year 2022, Ayurveda Day is being celebrated around the theme “Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda” on 23rd October. The festival of Dhanteras is considered to be the beginning of the Diwali festival. Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti. Lord Dhanvantari is called the Vaidya (Doctor) of the Gods in our Vedas and he is also considered the father of Ayurveda.

Dhanvantari Jayanti or Dhanteras is also celebrated as Ayurveda Day every year by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. The purpose of this is to make everyone aware of Ayurveda and its various medical systems and its benefits, principles and purposes, not only in the country but all around the world.

In the last few years, especially during the Corona period, not only among the young generation of the country but also abroad, the curiosity about Ayurveda has increased. During Corona, Ayurveda medicines were considered very successful in making the body healthy and increasing its immunity to prevent infection. Even during this period, the use of Ayurvedic herbs and medicines had increased a lot not just in our country but also abroad. As a result of which, at present, a large number of people have included Ayurvedic medicine and its rules in their lives.

According to Ayurvedic medical texts, it is a medical system that teaches the right way to live life, so that life can be long, healthy and happy. In this medical system, not only the immediate treatment of the disease is done, but efforts are also made to make the body healthy naturally and strengthen immunity. Therefore, in this system of medicine, along with chemicals (medicines) and various therapies, diet, yoga and lifestyle are also included in the healing process.

Also read: A guide for diabetics to celebrate a Healthy Diwali in 2022

The Ayurveda system of medicine is believed to be based on three Doshas, ​​Vata, Kapha, and Pitta. According to Ayurveda, if all these three are balanced in a person's body then he is considered healthy but the imbalance in any one of these three can cause diseases in a person. It is believed that these three Doshas are affected by the five elements - earth, water, air, fire and sky.

According to Ayurvedic doctors, in Ayurveda, emphasis is laid on strengthening the body, so that at first the person does not fall ill and even if he becomes ill, his body does not suffer much and he gets well soon. Rasayana used as medicine in Ayurveda is prepared from a combination of herbs which are completely natural. At the same time, many types of therapies like Panchakarma are also included in this treatment, in which oils, pastes and medicines made from completely natural herbs are used.

Every year, various programs have been organized by the Ministry of AYUSH to promote the system of Ayurveda medicine, in which other government and social organizations also participate. In the year 2022, a short video competition was organized with the support of the ministry in the month of September, under which entries were invited on five themes. The theme was 'Ayurveda in my day', 'Ayurveda in my kitchen', 'Ayurveda in my garden', 'Ayurveda in my fields' and 'Ayurveda in my food or diet'. Every year since 2016 the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, celebrates Dhanteras as National Ayurveda Day.