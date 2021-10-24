Siliguri (West Bengal): Border Security Force (BSF) seized snake venom worth Rs 12 crore from Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal.

No arrests have been made so far in this connection.

According to reports, the snake venom was recovered by a special search party of BOP Kumarganj of 61 Bn BSF on Saturday while out on patrol.

The snake venom stored in a crystal jar was hidden in a paddy field in Kumarganj. The jar had markings 'Made in France' on it. The seized item was handed over to Balurghat Forest officials, reports said.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.