Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand zeroed in on two accused, including a woman, and arrested them from a hotel in Hyderabad. Both of them were involved in duping 11 people from Dehradun to the tune of Rs 5 crore in Cryptocurrency and hiding in a hotel in Hyderabad.

According to STF, both the arrested persons, including a woman, duped 11 residents of Vikasnagar locality in Dehradun (Uttarakhand). On the basis of complaints lodged by these gullible clients, the Uttarakhand police personnel traced the duo (culprits) to a hotel in Hyderabad. The accused had floated different investment schemes for investing in Cryptocurrency and cheated them to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

The STF personnel said that in the past few days they received many complaints from several people. The accused told the complainants that they owned companies such as (1) Holiday Huttz (2) HHZ International (3) Gulf Coin Gold (GCC) (4) Gloriant Holiday Huttz Pvt Ltd (5) Insta Gold (6) Great Life Group (7) Crypto Bull Exchange. "The fraudsters in the guise of owners of different companies, lured the gullible clients to invest in these companies and also offered profit margins of 3% to 5%. When the investors parked their money in cheater's bank account, they disappeared from the scene," said the STF.

On the basis of companies' websites, bank accounts used in committing frauds and another surveillance tech, helped the Uttarakhand STF to track down both the accused to a hotel in Hyderabad, said the source.