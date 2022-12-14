Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has demolished 15 shrines allegedly built illegally in the forest area in Dehradun, officials said on Wednesday. As per officials, the demolition work was carried out by the enforcement wing of the Dehradun Forest Division following government orders.

The 15 shrines were marked out of 17 such structures by the Forest Department built illegally in the woods, DFO of Dehradun Forest Division Nitish Mani Tripathi said. The illegal shrines had cropped up in the forest areas in Dehradun range which attracted a reprimand from the Nainital High Court.

