Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): The Jhansi administration in Uttar Pradesh has identified ill-gotten assets worth Rs 130 crore of former SP MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav alias Deepak for confiscation. On Sunday, initiating process under the Gangster Act, illegal property worth Rs 18 core was seized, in the first phase. Further confiscation of illegal property at another place will be undertaken as the search operation progresses.

Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi, said, "We have been pursuing a case registered under Navawad police station limits. In the first phase, an illegal asset worth over Rs 18 crore belonging to former SP MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav alias Deepak has been seized. Whereas Benami property of the former SP MLA to the tune of Rs 130 crore is under the scanner and it will be seized gradually." "At least 58 cases were registered against Deep Narayan Singh in different police stations. In some cases, the trial is underway and while in others charge sheets have been filed," the SSP added.

Lal Krishna, Jhansi tehsildar, while speaking to reporters said, "As per the directive of Jhansi District Magistrate, the action was initiated against former SP MLA Deepak Narayan Singh Yadav. The net market value of Benami property is Rs 130 crore and out of which more than Rs 18 crore of property belonging to Deep Narayan Singh Yadav was seized. Besides, the administration has been searching illegal land and plots of the former SP MLA in the Banguwan and Bhagwantpura areas of the district."