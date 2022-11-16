Dehradun: A man allegedly gave triple talaq (instant divorce) to his wife in a letter after alleged harassment, assault and forced abortion in the Dehradun Clementown Police Station area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, the woman alleged. Police have registered a case against the accused. The woman alleged that the accused Mehboob Ali, a resident of Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh along with her in-laws drove her out of the house on 8 February this year.

Later, on May 12, the accused sent her a triple talaq in a letter, she said. The couple was married on March 13, 2017. The woman said the in-laws used to taunt her for bringing less dowry. The victim alleged that the husband used to beat her after the marriage. She further alleged that after she became pregnant for the first time, her husband along with both his elder brothers Shamsher and Gulsher beat her so much that she miscarried.

She also alleged that she was kept locked in a room without food and water for many days before driving her out. The woman said she is under depression due to the consistent harassment forcing her to lodge a police complaint. Clementown Police Station in-charge Kulwant said that on the basis of the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against Mehboob Ali, Shamsher Ali, Gulsher Ali, Mohsina and Parveen under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on in the matter.