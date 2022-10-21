Aligarh: A case was registered in Aligarh's Delhi Gate Police Station on Friday after a woman accused her husband of attempting to divorce her using the now-illegal Triple Talaq method via WhatsApp. Family members of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Jamalpur village in the district, also beat her up over dowry demands and forcefully terminated her pregnancy twice, alleged victim Ilma Khan in her complaint.

Khan said she and Rashid had gotten married back in December 2018, following which the trouble picked up. "The marriage was completely planned by him. He wanted a car as a dowry, as well as cash. This did not satisfy either him or his family members.

He had promised, prior to marriage, that I was going to stay with him in Qatar, but this never happened. I never got a permanent visa. Once, when I insisted, he took me there for two-three months. When I became pregnant, he again sent me back. Here, his family members forced me to take medication, leading to a miscarriage," she informed.

Also read: Nine-year-old raped by father in Behror area of Rajasthan

The victim added that the ordeal was repeated when Rashid arrived home once again in 2020, noting that this time, the former blocked her phone number, and severed contact on all social media platforms.

"After the second miscarriage, his family members kicked me out and sent me back to my ancestral residence. Afterward, whenever I tried contacting him, there was always some excuse. I have met the Aligarh SSP now, and he has promised action," Khan also said.

"A complaint has been received with regard to the triple talaq allegation, as well as torture of the complainant by her in-laws over dowry. Cognizance has been taken in this regard, and a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Delhi Gate Police Station. An investigation is on," Ashok Kumar Singh, CO City-I, said.