Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed and felicitated the Kanwariyas in Haridwar, washing their feet and taking their blessings on the banks of the Ganga in Damkoti.

On the occasion, CM Dhami washed the feet of the Kanwariyas with his own hands. After that, the CM was welcomed and honored by presenting him with flower garlands, Rudraksha garlands, and clothes. During this, CM Dhami said, "The government has made all arrangements for the safety and convenience of the Kanwariyas. Half the highway has been reserved for Kanwariyas along with arrangements for food and water from the state border till March. No vehicle is allowed on the 3rd line of the highway."

CM Dhami, while talking to reporters, said, "Once again the Kanwar Yatra has started with the grace of God and Mother Ganga. The state government welcomes all the devotees of Shiva who come to this holy land of Mother Ganga. Even in Chardham Yatra, 27 lakh devotees have reached so far. This time in Haridwar, a new initiative has been taken up to welcome the Kanwariyas during the Kanwar Yatra."

The CM has thanked the volunteer group, administration, and police personnel engaged in the Kanwar Yatra. He said that for the first time, the Uttarakhand government had approved the budget of Kanwar like Kumbh so that there's no problem in the Kanwar Yatra. He said, "I myself have washed the feet of Kanwariyas, it is not just a formality. I myself have been a devotee of Lord Shiva."

The Kanwariyas present in the welcome program said that it was a good fortune for them that the Chief Minister of the state himself had welcomed and felicitated them. "At the same time, the BJP government across the country is doing works of public interest. During Kanwar, the administration has made all arrangements for the Kanwariyas with cleanliness," they said.