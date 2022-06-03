Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the by-assembly elections with a margin of over 55,000 votes from the Champawat Assembly seat. The Chief Minsiter was seen flashing a victory sign after winning the bypoll. After the victory, the CM took to Twitter to thank his supporters and express joy over his win. "Dear Champawat residents, My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am speechless," his tweet read in Hindi.