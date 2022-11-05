Raebareli: A teenage girl's body was found stuffed in a sack in Rasoolpur Ganwari village in the Dalmau area of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Friday night. Witchcraft is suspected to be the reason behind the death of the deceased, said police.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, the girl had left her house to cut paddy on the field. When she did not return home after a long time, her family members started searching for her. Meanwhile, the son of Ramkumar, a resident of the village, saw the girl's body stuffed in a sack on their chicken farm, and he immediately informed the villagers.

ASP Alok Priyadarshi said, "We have found the girl's body in Ramkumar's house. There is also a semi-constructed room in his house full of witchcraft stuff. When we asked Ramkumar's wife about the room, she said her husband used to practice witchcraft." Police have sent the body for post-mortem. On the complaint of the deceased's family members, a case was registered against Ramkumar and he was taken into custody.