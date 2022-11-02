Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A 15-year-old girl, who went out to attend nature's call, was found dead in a village at Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district, police said on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was raped and murdered by miscreants. According to police, the girl had gone out of the house to attend nature's call on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

When she failed to return, the family members started searching for her. Finally, her body was recovered from a sugarcane farm. The girl, a class 9 student, was staying at her relative's place.

She went to her native village for Diwali vacation and returned only on Tuesday as her exams were to be held from Wednesday. When she went out to attend nature's call, the miscreants committed the offence. According to the police, the girl has injuries on her body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was dragged to the sugarcane field and raped and murdered. Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant and other police officials visited the place and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered in this regard at the Aland police station.