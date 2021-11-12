Lucknow: To strengthen the law and order situation in the state ahead of upcoming assembly polls, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred three IPS officers including Lakhimpur SP Vijay Dhull on Friday.

The three IPS who have been transferred include Sanjeev Suman who has been transferred from Lucknow Commissionerate to Lakhimpur Kheri, while Lakhimpur Kheri SP Vijay Dhull placed under waiting list at SP PHQ and Amit Kumar Anand has been transferred from Moradabad to Lucknow Commissionerate.

Apart from this, five PPS officers have also been transferred including four DSPs and one ASP. DSP Indu Siddharth has been transferred from Moradabad to Aligarh, DSP Ashutosh Tiwari Prayagraj Airport Security to Moradabad, DSP Manish Yadav from Moradabad to Prayagraj Airport Security, DSP Alok Kumar Agrahari from CBCID Lucknow to Moradabad and ASP Akhilesh Bhadauria SP traffic has been transferred from Aligarh to ASP Moradabad.

It is believed that similar action is likely to be taken in many other districts in the coming days.

