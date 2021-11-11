Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in a late-night cabinet notification on Thursday approved several major development projects. The cabinet approved the 'Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana' under which married women will also be able to get government jobs under the deceased dependent quota.

The cabinet also approved another scheme under which if a private organisation is willing to take part in the development of infrastructure in villages as per the Panchayati Raj Act, 1947, they will have to bear 60 per cent of the cost, while the remaining 40 per cent will be paid by the government.

It has also been decided that the 'Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Society' will be formed for the implementation of the 'Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana'. Governing council and the empowered committee will be formed under this society. The chief minister will be the president and the minister of Panchayati Raj will be the vice president of the governing council.

The cabinet has approved the proposal regarding the free distribution of oil, refined oil and food grains. Free distribution of food grains will be done from December 2021 to March 2022.

The proposal for a rehabilitation plan for 63 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan in 1970 on 121.41 hectares of land available with the Rehabilitation Department in Bhainsaya village in Kanpur Dehat district has been approved.

Improvement of agricultural land and irrigation facility will be done as per requirement under the MNREGA scheme.

The proposal regarding the functioning of the newly established Sports Medicine Department in King George's Medical University in Lucknow was also approved. As per the decision, after 5 years of assistance provided by the central government, the newly established Sports Medicine Department at KGMU will be operated from the budget of the state Government.