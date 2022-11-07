Mirzapur: BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra on Sunday created a ruckus at the Divisional Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur over the alleged denial of treatment to an elderly patient by the hospital administration. Mishra had even dialed up Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak from the hospital premises to voice his concern.

In a video of the incident that has been widely shared, Mishra is seen arguing with a doctor identified as Dr Pradeep who allegedly refused to admit the patient who had come to the hospital in an emergency. Sources said that following instructions from the Deputy Chief Minister, the hospital staff immediately admitted the patient and top health officials rushed to the hospital and pacified the matter.

It is learned that 70-year-old Gulab Chand Jaiswal, a resident of Sankat Mochan area was suffering from a respiratory illness. His family at first took him to Mandal Hospital. The doctors at the hospital referred him to BHU, but the family members instead took him to Divisional Hospital Mirzapur. The relatives of the patient alleged that the doctors refused to admit the patient and called MLA Ratnakar Mishra to look into the matter.