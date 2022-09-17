Basti: In an alleged case of medical negligence, a woman delivered a baby in the corridor of a hospital on Friday even as the hospital administration has ordered a probe into the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. It is learnt that Gayatri, a resident of Chilma Bazar, started having labour pains on Friday after which she was taken to the hospital.

The doctor at the hospital administered an IV drip of glucose and sent the woman out for an ultrasound. As soon as Gayatri came out of the room after the ultrasound test, she gave birth to a baby in the corridor, sources said. It is alleged that none of the staffers was with the woman for the test despite the labour pains.

When the hospital staff came to know about the woman giving birth to a baby, they rushed to the woman and then picked up the child. The woman was then brought to the ward in a wheelchair. When contacted over the matter, Vishnu Dutt, CMS of the maternity hospital, blamed the doctor for negligence. A team has been formed to investigate the incident. Based on the report, action will be taken against the doctor concerned, the CMS said.