Mathura: Three tourists from Iran were among four people injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, the car carrying 11 tourists was on way from Delhi to Taj Mahal in Agra when the mishap took place in the Surir police station area of ​​Mathura.

Soon after the incident, the local police reached the spot and the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured remains critical. The injured have been identified as the driver of the vehicle Dashrath, Iranian nationals Abshen Abas, Ilham Zaukher and Lalen Hamid.

The rest of the injured are said to be Indian nationals. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Police said that further investigation is going on.