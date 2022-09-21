.

Speeding car hits pedestrian in Bengaluru; CCTV captures mishap

A speeding car rammed into a pedestrian and injured her on Ballari Road in Karnataka's Bengaluru on September 17. The accident has been captured on CCTV. The footage shows the woman crossing the road in a hurry after which she was hit by the car and fell on the divider. She is being treated at a private hospital in Hebbal. A case has been registered at the RT Nagar Traffic Police Station over the incident.