Agra (UP): Monkey menace continued unabated at the Taj Mahal as yet another Spanish woman tourist was bitten and injured during her visit to the world famous monument on Wednesday. Only last Monday, a Spanish woman was attacked by a troop of monkeys.

The latest incident took place on Wednesday morning when the woman, Christina, was buying tickets at the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. A troop of monkeys surrounded her and before she could do anything, they pounced on her. She then fell to the ground and was injured by the monkeys' claws and bites, an eyewitness said.

People associated with the tourism business present there immediately took Christina to the district hospital where she was injected with anti-rabies and her leg bandaged. After getting treatment for injuries, she went to see the Taj Mahal. She refused to talk to the media. Christina excused herself, simply saying that it was a very bad experience for her.

Earlier on last Monday morning, a Spanish woman was attacked by a troop of monkeys at the Taj Mahal premises. The woman sustained injuries on her left leg. However, she refused to take further treatment at the hospital and left with her husband. So far, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local authorities have been unable to find any solution to the increasing monkey menace.