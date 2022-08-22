Medak (Telangana): A nine-year-old mentally challenged boy died after falling from the first floor of an under-construction building while being chased by monkeys at Narsapur in Medak district of Telangana. Manikantha Sai had the fatal fall in an attack by monkeys when he was playing on the same floor where his mother was working.

Tragedy struck the poor family as Kasturi Yashoda, a resident of Shivalayam street in Narsapur, carries her mentally retarded son to her place of work. She works as a construction worker to support her family. As usual, Yashoda went to the construction work at a house under construction in Narsapur on Saturday. While she was doing some work on the first floor there, a group of monkeys attacked Manikantha Sai, who was playing nearby. Scared by this, Manikantha ran in panic and fell from the building.

The boy sustained bleeding injuries after falling on a rock. He was immediately shifted to the local government hospital and from there to the Gandhi Hospital. While undergoing treatment there, the boy died at midnight on the same day. Manikantha's father Dattu died less than a year ago. In another three days, the father's death anniversary is slated. The boy's mother has to work to take care of the family. In the Narsapur area, people are often facing problems due to the monkey menace. The people want the government to solve these problems as soon as possible.