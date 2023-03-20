Unnao: In a horrific accident, two children died on Monday after being crushed by a speeding dumper while they were sleeping at a roadside makeshift hut in Unnao's Dahi Chowki. The children were serious injured in the accident and admitted to the hospital. But both died during treatment. Police have sent the two bodies for postmortem and initiated an investigation in this connection.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year old Sartaj, son of Kamaruddin and one-year old Ayan, son of Kallu. Police said at around 4 am the dumper, heading at a very high speed from Lucknow to Kanpur, rammed into a divider in front of the polytechnic and came on the wrong side of the road. The dumper had then hit a roadside hut where the two children were sleeping. A pall of gloom has descended on the family members and neighbours of the deceased children. Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident. The children were rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition but they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Police said they were yet to receive a written complaint and necessary action will be taken in this connection.

Last month, five persons, including a child died and four others were seriously injured after a car, plying from Agra to Lucknow, overturned after colliding with another car coming from the opposite direction on Agra Lucknow Expressway. Police said the accident occurred due to the sudden bursting of the rear tyre following which the driver lost control of the car and it overturned.