Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for people to stay in the state's forests in winter. People can now enjoy the beauty of forests through jungle safari and they can have a glimpse of wild animals. "The number of tourists in our state has increased in the last five years due to ecotourism. From Dudhwa to Etawah and from Pilibhit to Bahraich, tourists from all over the country and the world are coming here. The complete details of these tourist centres are available on our website www.upecotourism.in," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden Mamta Sanjeev Dubey.

Some of the places to explore in winter in Uttar Pradesh include Dudhwa National Park in the Lakhimpur and Kheri districts. The place is famous all over the country for tigers. Other animals, including elephants and birds, enhance the beauty of this National Park. Etawah Safari Park is another place to add to the winter list. It includes multiple safaris, an Asiatic lion breeding centre and a visitor centre.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected area in the Upper Gangetic plain, in the Bahraich district is one of the major places to explore in Uttar Pradesh. The Katerniaghat forest provides strategic connectivity between the tiger habitats of Dudhwa and Kishanpur. This wildlife sanctuary is also famous for leopards, crocodiles and birds.

Some other major ecotourism places in Uttar Pradesh include Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Mahavir Swami Wildlife Sanctuary, Surasarovar Bird Sanctuary, Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary, Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, Amangarh Tiger Reserve, Balrampur Sohelwa Wildlife Sanctuary and many more.