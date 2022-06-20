Agra: For the first time on International Yoga Day, free entry will be given by the government to all the monuments including the Taj Mahal. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued orders for free entry to tourists on June 21 in all protected monuments. The order has been confirmed by Dr. Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Division on Sunday.

Patel said that the entry of tourists to historical monuments, including the Taj Mahal, is free only on World Heritage Day on 18 April and on the first day of World Heritage Week on 19 November, and Women’s Day on 8 March. This is the first time that free entry for tourists has been made to the monuments on Yoga Day. He said arrangements are being made to conduct yoga in the courtyard in front of the Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri on June 21.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, along with thousands of people including Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Ch. Babulal, MLA Purushottam Khandelwal, and school children will be involved in the yoga. People will come to Panch Mahal along with the Union Minister at 6 am and will perform yoga from 7 am after listening to the Prime Minister’s address at 6.40 am.