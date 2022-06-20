Haridwar(Uttarakhand): On the occasion of 8th Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that Yoga has to be taken to Olympics at Patanjali Yogapeeth. According to sources, this time on the occasion of 8th Yoga Day, Patanjali Yogpeeth is going to organize yoga events in lakhs of villages and towns along with 75 iconic places, 500 districts, and 5000 tehsils. In which about 20 to 25 crore people are expected to participate.

During Monday rehearsals, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that this is the first time, through the National Yogasana Sports Federation and World Yogasana, Yoga has been established as a sport in India. Now, yoga will also be taken to the Olympics. He said that some people were opposing it, but Prime Minister Modi has gone ahead and supported it, he added.

He said that yoga is not a worship lesson, but a method of ancestors, and with this, we can not only control diseases but also drive away diseases. Those who run the misconception that yoga belongs to any one religion or caste, then they have to know that Yoga Day was supported by 177 countries all over the world in which many Muslim countries are also included, he added. He described yoga as a source of self-reliance on health.